Israeli strike near central Gaza market kills eight in latest ceasefire violation

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency and a hospital said an Israeli airstrike on Friday killed eight people near a market, while the military claimed that it had struck a "terrorist cell".

A ceasefire remains in place between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, but it has not halted violence in Gaza, and efforts to secure a lasting agreement to end the war have stalled.

"Eight people were killed after Israeli warplanes struck a gathering of civilians in the Al-Balata market area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza," the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, reported.

The area's Al-Awda hospital said it received the eight dead and 22 people wounded in the strike.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP the strike occurred during a funeral procession.