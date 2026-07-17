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Kuwait says Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination -- and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.
People walk around Tehran’s traditional main bazaar, Iran, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
People walk around Tehran’s traditional main bazaar, Iran, Thursday, July 16, 2026.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Kuwait said Friday that Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

In Kuwait, about 90% of drinking water comes from desalination -- and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.

Kuwait’s Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry announced the attack, saying it sparked a fire and “damage to a large number of electricity generation units.”

Kuwait said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage and get the station working again.

(This is a breaking news update)

Kuwait
desalination plant
Iran attacks power plant in Kuwait