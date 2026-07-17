Ukraine's divisive reshuffle and defence shake-up: what we know

KYIV: Just when Ukraine appeared to be gaining momentum on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a surprise government reshuffle that included the dismissal of his defence minister, triggering rare protests across the country.

Parliament has approved a new prime minister -- former head of the state gas operator Naftogaz, Sergiy Koretsky -- and most of his team.

But the appointment has been overshadowed by opposition to the removal of the popular Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister, and his blistering attack on the army's top commander.

Why now?

The shake-up comes less than a year since the last reshuffle and only six months after Fedorov was appointed with a remit to reform the military.

It also happens at a moment of relative optimism for Kyiv in the war, with Ukrainian troops having stalled Russian momentum and intensified strikes on Russia's territory.

Zelensky has given little explanation, saying only that "it is important to prepare the country for winter" -- a task he entrusted to Koretsky.

Opposition lawmaker Inna Sovsun told AFP the move "came out absolutely unexpected".

Intrigue has surrounded the timing.

Political expert Volodymyr Fesenko said the reshuffle was likely linked to Zelensky's desire to appoint former prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko as US ambassador, after Ukrainian media reported the current envoy was facing a corruption probe.

Koretsky is being tasked with preparing Ukraine and the energy sector for winter, when Russia is set to resume attacks that have crippled the power grid and left millions without heating or electricity in subzero temperatures.