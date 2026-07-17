US plans to auction off sections of water around American Samoa in push for deep-sea mining

SAN JUAN: The US government plans to auction off massive sections of water surrounding American Samoa for potential deep-sea mining in an unprecedented move that is expected to draw criticism from many countries.

The area of the water surface planned to be auctioned off covers a total of 33 million acres (about 51,560 square miles).

The proposed leasing notice was published on Friday as US President Donald Trump's administration seeks to expedite mining permits despite growing environmental concerns.

The unilateral US move is also a departure from previous administrations that have respected the rules of the Jamaica-based UN International Seabed Authority, which oversees deep international waters and has been debating mining rules for years.

More than 43 countries have called for a moratorium or ban on deep sea mining, which scientists have warned could unleash noise, light and suffocating dust storms and affect fragile marine life.

But the US and others are eager to mine the seafloor for copper, iron, zinc and other minerals that are in demand for technology, military use and electric vehicles.

"Critical minerals have become a strategic asset in global competition, and China's dominance in the supply of many of these materials creates unacceptable risks for America's energy, defense and manufacturing sectors," Matt Giacona, acting director of the US Marine Minerals Administration, said in a statement Thursday.

A spokesperson for the secretary general of the International Seabed Authority did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.