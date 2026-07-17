US Senate backs 100% tariff bill targeting India, China and other Russian oil buyers

A bill seeking to impose 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for buying Russian oil was introduced in the US Senate with the support of over 60 lawmakers, while exempting European nations that continue to purchase Russian gas under certain conditions.

The legislation, introduced on Thursday, was conceived by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

It seeks to cut off revenue that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine by imposing mandatory sanctions on Russia’s political leadership, financial institutions, energy sector and sanctions-evasion networks.

Blumenthal had said on Tuesday that the proposed legislation would target five major purchasers of Russian oil, China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, with 100 per cent tariffs.

The bill applies tariffs on imports from countries that are among the world’s top five buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, or among the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.

It also requires the US Trade Representative to reassess the list of targeted countries every 180 days and adjust tariff rates based on changes in purchasing patterns.