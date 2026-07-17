Xi Jinping calls for step-up of global effort in AI, as US curbs squeeze China's tech access

SHANGHAI: Development and governance of artificial intelligence should be a global effort, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday, while reiterating China's objections to what he called the "overstretching" of national security concerns.

Speaking at a conference in Shanghai, Xi said AI should not be dominated by any single nation. American-led restrictions have blocked China from accessing some of the world's most advanced technologies, spurring China's efforts to build its own know-how and intensifying the tech race between the world's two biggest economies.

"The development of artificial intelligence should not be a solo performance by any single country but rather a symphony of global cooperation," Xi said at China's annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Others attending included the leaders of Kazakhstan, Cambodia and Thailand and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

"We should together oppose the practice of overstretching the concept of national security in the field of artificial intelligence, and of placing one's own security above that of other countries," he said, repeating a longstanding Chinese complaint.

Over the next five years, he said China will provide 5,000 training opportunities on artificial intelligence to developing countries.