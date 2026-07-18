SCO member states, including India and Pakistan, share critical border assessments at Islamabad summit

Senior border security officials from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states including India and Pakistan convened to exchange critical data and strategic assessments regarding the security situations along their international borders.

​The discussions took place on Friday during the 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO, hosted in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan, according to an official statement from the country's Foreign Office.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the border services of the competent authorities of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

"The participants exchanged information and assessments regarding the situation along the international borders of the SCO member states, as well as trends and forecasts relating to its development," FO said.

The participants discussed and approved the results of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2025", conducted by the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states.

They considered and approved the plan for the preparation and conduct of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2026", while also approving the Work Plan of the Group of Experts of the Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states for 2027.