The challenges facing UK's next PM Andy Burnham

LONDON: Andy Burnham, who is set to become Britain's prime minister Monday, will face a roster of challenges when he steps into the office as the UK's seventh leader in a decade.

The former Greater Manchester mayor was on Friday overwhelmingly backed as leader of the Labour party after Keir Starmer resigned last month.

Experts say Burnham will now need to address a host issues that have felled his predecessors in quick succession.

Cost-of-living

The priority will be boosting the economy and improving living standards for voters who have despaired over soaring energy and food prices since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Burnham will have little room for manoeuvre amid sluggish economic growth, high public debt and strict financial rules requiring him to balance government spending against tax revenue.

In a speech on Friday, Burnham said he wanted to "take us to a country where life is more affordable".

He has championed devolving power to regional hubs as a lever for growth.

"It's not just about driving local growth, it's about turning these places around so they drive national growth," explained Philip McCann from the research organisation Productivity Institute.

Burnham has said he will support smaller businesses, "reindustrialisation" and greater public control over water, transport and energy.

The Financial Times reported he could ease restrictions on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea to reduce energy bills.

His pick for finance minister, still unannounced, may well determine how left-wing or centrist his economic agenda is.

Welfare bill

Another headache will be tackling ballooning welfare costs, which Burnham has acknowledged need to be reduced.

Starmer faced backlash from the public and his party over reforms to the benefits system, including cutting winter fuel payments for the elderly.

He had to climbdown from the changes, contributing to his unpopularity.

Burnham, from the so-called soft left of Labour, will face pressure to resist slashing benefits.

He has also pledged to "fix" underfunded sectors like social care, which he attempted to overhaul as health secretary in 2009.

On Friday, Burnham, whose father has Alzheimer's, said he was "prepared to grasp the nettle" to make changes adding, "the system's broken".