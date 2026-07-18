Trump shifts his tone on Jimmy Carter while grappling with Iran, inflation and his own legacy

WASHINGTON: Jimmy Carter used to be one of US President Donald Trump's favourite political targets, a catchall foil for feckless Democrats that he could jeer at to make himself look strong and decisive.

But lately, Trump's sentiments on the 39th president have become more wistful as he faces some of the same challenges the late Carter did.

Those include the war in Iran with no end in sight — and now escalating as the US moves to control the Strait of Hormuz — and inflation, a drag on the economy Trump hasn't tamed despite long insisting that his business background would wipe it out.

The comparison seems to be on Trump's mind, too. Asked last month why he didn't dispatch US Special Forces into Iran to forcibly remove its enriched uranium, he responded, "I didn't feel like being Jimmy Carter."

That recalled the failed 1980 raid to free US hostages that killed eight American servicemen. Trump also said in March that the unsuccessful mission "cost them the election" against Ronald Reagan in 1980, sounding cognizant of political realities in a way he didn't when using Carter as a punchline.

The shift in tone coincides with Trump's increased focus on his personal legacy and comes as the parallels between the two presidents become harder to ignore.

"I think it is dawning on him — it's getting through even his thick skull — that he's kicked over a hornet's nest and his presidency might be remembered for some of the same things Jimmy Carter's presidency is," said Jonathan Alter, author of "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life."