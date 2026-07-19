Hungary’s president signs a constitutional amendment ending his term

BUDAPEST: Hungary's president signed a constitutional amendment into law on Saturday that ends his term in office, bringing to a close a dispute between him and the country's new government that was seeking to oust him as part of a purge of officials appointed during the reign of Viktor Orbán.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who defeated the long-serving Orbán in a blowout election in April, had repeatedly called on the Orbán-appointed president, Tamás Sulyok, to resign, arguing he had failed to live up to his role as president by neglecting to stand in the way of antidemocratic steps by Orbán's government.

When Sulyok refused, lawmakers with Magyar's pro-European, center-right Tisza party passed a constitutional amendment this week that called for an immediate end to his term. Sulyok had five days to sign the amendment into law, which he did on the final day before the deadline.

In a video posted to Facebook Saturday evening, Sulyok — whom Magyar had frequently referred to as Orbán's "puppet" — said that being made to sign the amendment was "lasting proof that the fundamental values of a free society, the rule of law, democracy, the principle of power-sharing, have been trampled on in the interest of power."

Sulyok's term will officially end at midnight on Monday, when speaker of Parliament, Ágnes Forsthoffer, will automatically assume his duties until lawmakers elect a new president, a task which has a 30-day deadline.