Mali rebels ambush an army convoy, killing or capturing scores of soldiers

BAMAKO: Islamic militants and a separatist group ambushed a Malian army convoy in the country's hard-hit north on Saturday, resulting in the killing or capture of scores of soldiers, the rebels said.

The Malian army confirmed the attack, saying in a statement that armed groups ambushed the convoy of Malian soldiers and their partners in a remote part of the northern Gao region, and that it was launching counterattacks. It was the latest in a series of militant attacks against Malian security forces in recent months as armed groups compete for influence and territories in the Sahel region.

Later on Sunday, the army said it carried out "precision strikes against enemy positions" in the area where the attack happened. "Three terrorist positions were successfully targeted (and) several terrorists were neutralized. ... These operations allowed the convoy to break free from the ambushes and continue its route," it said.

Both the regional al-Qaida affiliate JNIM and the separatist Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, separately claimed responsibility for the attack as a joint operation in statements that spoke about "great human losses" and "serious material damage" on the side of the Malian army.

The groups said the convoy was made up of both the Malian army and Russia's Africa Corps, whose forces have been supporting Mali's military on the ground.

It is the latest such partnership between the two groups that observers say poses great risks to Mali's stability and its ruling junta.

"There were many soldiers killed, others captured alive. Army cars including armoured cars were destroyed and others seized in good condition," said FLA spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane.