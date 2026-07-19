Pak issues summons to Imran Khan’s sister after controversial remarks on army, conflict with India

The agency, which is conducting an inquiry into the matter, has warned that non-compliance would mean “that you have nothing to present or state in your defence”, according to a report in Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper.

Niazi, in the interview, sought to belittle the response of the Pakistani armed forces to India in the four-day armed conflict last year that was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

She claimed, without providing evidence, that India refrained from escalating the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel and that the episode was aimed at facilitating Islamabad's entry into the Abraham Accords.

Pakistan is among several countries that do not recognise Israel as a state and does not have diplomatic relations with it. The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements brokered by the US in 2020 which established diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

“What do you think? ... India, which is a big country, was not in position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10?” Niazi said in the interview. “It could have but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding.”

Niazi's remarks prompted a strong reaction from Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Noreen Niazi’s statement reflects the mindset of her brother Imran Khan. Khan's family has consistently appeared uncomfortable with Pakistan’s achievements and that remarks made against the national interest are deeply regrettable,” said Bokhari on Saturday, adding that Niazi’s remarks in support of PM Modi are “highly condemnable.”