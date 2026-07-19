Trump to bask in World Cup final spotlight

BEDMINSTER: US President Donald Trump will bask in the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday -- after already providing one of the tournament's most controversial moments.

Trump is expected to present the trophy alongside FIFA boss and close friend Gianni Infantino to the winner of the game between Spain and Argentina.

The match in New Jersey will be the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, in an unusual move for an 80-year-old leader who normally loves to be in the spotlight.

But it is far from his first intervention in the tournament.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump infamously phoned Infantino to ask FIFA to suspend a red card against USA striker Folarin Balogun so he could play in a last-16 match against Belgium.

Despite the ensuing controversy over fairness and influence, Trump has hailed the 2026 tournament as the best ever.

"This has been the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world. It's been amazing," Trump told a FIFA reception with Infantino at Trump Tower in New York on Friday.

Trump said the tournament had also helped further popularize a sport in the United States, where NFL, baseball and basketball still rule supreme.

"It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it's going to remain," added Trump, who said his son Barron, 20, was a huge fan of the game.

First Lady Melania Trump, who is Barron's mother, and Melania's father Viktor Knavs are both due to attend with the US president.