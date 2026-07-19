'War criminal': NYC Mayor Mamdani explores legal options to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu at upcoming UN summit

The New York City administration led by Mayor Zohran Mamdani is evaluating its legal authority to potentially arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his upcoming visit for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

​Mayor Mamdani confirmed to The New York Times that he is holding ongoing consultations with the city’s legal advisers to determine the exact boundaries of mayoral enforcement powers.

While emphasising that his administration will strictly follow existing statutes rather than write new laws, Mamdani firmly asserted his belief that Netanyahu is a war criminal who "belongs in The Hague" following the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani said, clarifying that he is currently maintaining "an active conversation" with the New York City Law Department to address the situation.

The New York City Mayor further underscored his sharp disapproval of the Israeli premier, asserting his belief that the foreign leader faces accountability on the global stage.

"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani stated, referencing the international judiciary. Pointing directly to the outstanding arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), he remarked, "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court."