Former Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada set to be sentenced to life in prison

NEW YORK: Former Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada is set to be sentenced in a U.S. court Monday to life in prison, a punishment guaranteed by his guilty plea last year to drug trafficking charges.

Zambada's sentencing in Brooklyn federal court is the culmination of the U.S. government's yearslong fight to bring the long-elusive Sinaloa cartel co-founder to justice. He was arrested in 2024 after he said he was kidnapped in Mexico and flown to Texas.

Zambada ordered torture and plotted murders as he and co-founder Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán grew the Sinaloa cartel into the world's largest drug trafficking organization and flooded the U.S. with tons of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, prosecutors said.

Zambada was seen as the cartel's strategist and dealmaker and was more involved in its day-to-day operations than the flamboyant Guzmán, who was convicted in 2019 and is serving a life sentence at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Zambada pleaded guilty in August 2025 after prosecutors said they wouldn't seek the death penalty. Speaking through a Spanish-language interpreter, he apologized "to everyone who has suffered or been affected by my actions."

The 76-year-old Zambada has asked that he serve his sentence at a prison hospital. Zambada "contends with a complex of age-related health issues" and "will need ongoing access to medical care," defense lawyer Frank Perez said in a sentencing memo.