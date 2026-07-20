Four Indians killed, one critical in attack on cargo ship in Ukraine's Odesa; India condemns strike

Four Indian nationals were killed and another was critically injured after a cargo vessel came under attack while departing Ukraine's port of Odesa.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo was attacked on the evening of July 19 while leaving the Black Sea port with 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals.

"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA said in a statement issued late Monday.

The ministry expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured sailor a speedy recovery.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it said.

India also strongly condemned the attack, reiterating its position against strikes on civilian shipping.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," the MEA said.