Taiwan says 'significant' rise in China maritime activity near island

TAIPEI: Taiwan detected a sharp rise in the number of Chinese ships entering waters around the island democracy last month, a Taiwanese coast guard official said, as Beijing intensifies pressure on Taipei.

China deploys military aircraft, warships and coast guard vessels around Taiwan on an almost daily basis to assert its claim of sovereignty over the island -- which Taipei rejects.

Data show a "significant increase" in the number of Chinese ships conducting "grey zone harassment" in June, a Taiwan coast guard official said on the condition of anonymity in order to share the information with the media. The remarks were embargoed until Monday.

A total of 263 Chinese ships, including coast guard, rescue and research vessels, were detected in waters around Taiwan and its outer islands in June, compared with 200 a month earlier, and 171 in June 2025.

The figures do not include warships.

"Whether in terms of the types or the number of government vessels involved in these grey-zone activities, there was a significant increase," the official told reporters.