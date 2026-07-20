US launches ninth night of strikes on Iran as it hits out at Gulf neighbors

A preliminary deal aimed at ending the war has collapsed as the foes fight to break a deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway key to the world's oil supply.

Since the start of the war on February 28, Iran has struck back by targeting US allies and military assets in its own neighborhood, and by virtually blocking the strait through which a fifth of world oil supplies transited prior to the war.

Kuwaiti air defences were "engaging hostile drone attacks following Iranian aggression", its army said early Monday. "The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosions heard are a result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks," a post on the official X account of the Kuwait Army said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday they had launched a "surprise attack" on an enemy command centre in Syria, in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA.

They announced "a surprise attack on the enemy special operations command centre in the Al-Tanf region of Syria in revenge for the blood of martyred soldiers of Iranshahr", a city in southeast Iran, in an IRNA statement posted on Telegram.

Iran said Sunday it had targeted two US bases in Kuwait in response to more than a week of intensifying attacks, which Tehran says have hit transport and infrastructure sites, including an under-construction nuclear power plant.

Jordan also reported intercepting missiles on Sunday.