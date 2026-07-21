12 people killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 12 people, including five children have been killed and 18 injured in various incidents triggered by heavy monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Tuesday.

The casualties occurred due to collapsing roofs and walls of houses, as well as people being swept away by flash floods, according to a report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The deceased include six men, five children and a woman. Eight men, two women and eight children were among those injured.

The incidents were reported from Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Buner, Bajaur, Lower Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar and Kurram districts.

According to the PDMA, a total of 14 houses were damaged due to the heavy rains and flash floods. Of the 14, one was completely destroyed while the others suffered partial damage.

The PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant departments were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Director General of the PDMA directed the district administrations to ensure the immediate provision of relief goods to the affected families.

The water level and flow in all major rivers, streams and waterways across the province remained within normal limits, the report said.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent heavy rains across the province until July 25.

The PDMA urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from vulnerable tourist destinations and refrain from visiting rivers, streams and flood channels.

Citizens were also advised to follow official weather alerts and safety advisories.

The authority added that all district administrations had already been placed on high alert.

(With added inputs from PTI)