Chile declares emergency after deadly rains kill 10, damage over 1000 homes

SANTIAGO: Heavy rainfall in Chile has killed at least 10 people and destroyed or severely damaged over 1,000 homes, officials said Monday, as the government declared a state of emergency.

Since last week, rain has lashed the typically arid northern regions of Coquimbo and Atacama, where such intense levels of precipitation are highly unusual.

At least 10 people have died, 17 have suffered injuries and four have been reported missing, Alicia Cebrian, director of Chile's SENAPRED national emergency service, told a press briefing Monday.

Over 1,100 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged due to the extreme weather, according to official figures.