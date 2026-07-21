Chile declares emergency after deadly rains kill 10, damage over 1000 homes

SANTIAGO: Heavy rainfall in Chile has killed at least 10 people and destroyed or severely damaged over 1,000 homes, officials said Monday, as the government declared a state of emergency.
Since last week, rain has lashed the typically arid northern regions of Coquimbo and Atacama, where such intense levels of precipitation are highly unusual.
At least 10 people have died, 17 have suffered injuries and four have been reported missing, Alicia Cebrian, director of Chile's SENAPRED national emergency service, told a press briefing Monday.
Over 1,100 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged due to the extreme weather, according to official figures.
The "increasingly serious" conditions prompted President Jose Antonio Kast to declare a state of emergency in the affected areas on Monday, he announced to the press.
The measure allows the government to deploy the military, restrict freedom of movement and quickly mobilize aid.
Rising rivers have blocked roads and isolated communities, while mud and power cuts have disrupted drinking water supplies in Coquimbo.
"What normally rains in a month fell in an hour" on Sunday, deputy interior minister Maximo Pavez told reporters, calling the rainfall "abnormal and extreme."
Chile has not witnessed this much rainfall in two decades, Arnaldo Zuniga of the national meteorological service told AFP.
"We haven't had a situation like this in quite a few years," he said.