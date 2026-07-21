Flash floods kill at least 20 in Afghanistan and leave more than 100 missing

KABUL, Afghanistan: Flash floods in eastern Afghanistan have killed 20 people, injured about 80 more and left more than 100 missing, Afghan authorities said Monday.

The floods struck the eastern province of Nuristan, said Yousaf Hammad, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, adding that a search and rescue operation was underway to locate the missing.

“Unfortunately, severe floods today in Parun city and several other areas of Nuristan province have caused heavy loss of life and property among our fellow citizens,” Hammad said, adding that the floods had caused extensive damage to people’s homes, agricultural land and public facilities.

“We urge all citizens to stay away from flood-prone areas and zones at risk,” he said.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, with snow and heavy rain that trigger flash floods, often killing dozens, or even hundreds, of people at a time. In 2024, more than 300 people died in springtime flash floods. Earlier this year, at least 110 people were killed by widespread flooding and landslides in several parts of the country

Decades of conflict, along with poor infrastructure, a struggling economy, deforestation and the intensifying effects of climate change, have amplified the impact of such disasters, particularly in remote areas where many homes are built of mud and offer limited protection against sudden deluges or heavy snowfall.