UK leader Burnham gathers his Cabinet after sweeping away Starmer supporters

LONDON: New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham will gather his Cabinet for a first meeting on Tuesday, after purging allies of predecessor Keir Starmer from the government.

Burnham made a small down payment on his pledge to give people “breathing space” in their finances, announcing a tax cut on energy bills that will save the average household about 45 pounds ($60) a year. The cut will take effect Oct. 1, Burnham said, with the funding coming from scrapping a plan for digital ID cards announced by Starmer.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester entered Downing St. on Monday after replacing Starmer as leader of the governing Labour Party, becoming Britain’s seventh prime minister since 2016. Starmer resigned just two years after winning a landslide election victory, forced out by his own party after a series of missteps and U-turns.

In his first speech as prime minister, Burnham pledged to ease the cost of living, decentralize political power, revitalize industry and end street sleeping by homeless people, which is a tall order.

First, he set about remaking the government in his image.

Starmer’s finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is out, replaced by John Healey, a former defense secretary who resigned in June and accused the Treasury of failing to spend enough on the military at a time of rising threats. In an interview after he quit, Healey called the Treasury “a dead hand on dynamic government” and “in denial.”