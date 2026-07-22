4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal; no damage reported

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck western Nepal early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the earthquake occurred at 4:40 am (local time). Its epicentre was located near Kotdewal in Bajhang district of Sudurpaschim Province, around 900 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremors were also felt in the neighbouring districts of Bajura and Darchula. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The latest quake comes a week after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Rukum East district in Lumbini Province in western Nepal.

Nepal experiences frequent earthquakes as it lies in one of the world's most active seismic regions, spanning Seismic Zones IV and V, making the Himalayan nation highly vulnerable to seismic activity.