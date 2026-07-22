Amid Iran conflict, US to back Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions with landmark deal

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to announce a landmark deal with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that would help establish a civilian nuclear programme in the kingdom, according to media reports.

The move comes as Washington continues to fight a war with Iran that began in part over US concerns with Tehran's own nuclear programme -- an issue that remains a key point of contention during now-stalled talks between the two foes.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration planned to formally sign and announce the deal with the Saudis on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration said the agreement would provide billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry.

A provision in the 30-year deal would potentially see American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But some US lawmakers from both parties and Israeli officials have voiced opposition to a civilian nuclear project for Saudi Arabia, over fears it could be converted to eventually develop nuclear weapons.

The deal is expected to be submitted to Congress in the coming days, but its approval is not required for it to go through.

Saudi Arabia has long been adamant about its right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.

In recent years, Washington has sought to include any deal concerning a nuclear agreement as part of wider strategic play that would include seeing Saudi Arabia normalise ties with Israel, along with the signing of a US defence pact.