EU delegation visits Chemmani mass grave, relatives of disappeared victims call for international probe

A visit by a European Union delegation to Sri Lanka's Chemmani mass grave site, where it is alleged that civilians who went missing during the civil war were buried, triggered massive outrage among the victims' relatives. The victims' relatives demanded an international investigation into the case.

The visit by the European Union delegation comes amid continuing demands from Tamil families, rights groups and international organisations for an independent international investigation, amid concerns that domestic accountability mechanisms have failed to inspire confidence.

Members of the Association of Relatives of Enforced Disappearances staged a protest and handed over a memorandum to the delegation, urging an international probe into the mass grave.

The protesters included a large number of women, who held placards and photographs of their relatives who are dead, and stood before the delegation.

They have been demanding a probe into the matter by international agencies for a while.