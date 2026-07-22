Inside Indonesia's slave island: 'I want my children to be free'

INDONESIA: Two hours from the tourist beaches of Bali, slavery is alive and well on the Indonesian island of Sumba, where people are still born into bondage.

They work from dawn to dusk without pay, are passed on in marriage and are sometimes beaten and raped by their masters.

Yet most are resigned to their fate because their status "cannot be wiped away", as one young slave -- or "ata" -- Kanisius Kanyali Hambarita told AFP.

Slavery has been illegal in what is now Indonesia for more than 160 years, but it survives in Sumba's rigid caste system, particularly in the island's east.

Kanisius and his master Umbu Ana Rara, 31, who is three years younger than him, live in the village of Tenggedu, whose turquoise waterfalls draw intrepid tourists looking for a "hidden tropical paradise".

It is a place out of time, reached by a rocky road between arid hills and the sea where you have to dodge stray cows, goats and wild horses. There's no mobile phone signal and food is cooked over a wood fire.

Umbu Ana said he treats his slave "like a member of the family" as the two sat chewing betelnuts -- a mild stimulant that stains the gums red -- in the late morning heat, with chickens and geese wandering at their feet.

Both master and slave sleep on mats on the floor of one of the village's towering traditional thatched houses -- built to resemble buffalo horns -- that are often grouped around the tombs of the masters' ancestors.

Umbu Ana allows his "ata" to earn a little money as a motorcycle taxi driver and to grow his own food on a small plot of land.

"I don't object to it, that's how it is," said Kanisius of his status as a slave. "It's not a weight on our shoulders. It's only the symbol of a tradition inherited from our ancestors."

Others tell a different story away from their masters.

"I was beaten from childhood if I didn't work enough," said an ata in his 40s from the nearby village of Napu.

"They would hit me, throw water on me," he said, forcing him to work in the fields after school, feeding the pigs or cooking for his master.

"I tell my children: 'I don't want you to go through what I went through.'"