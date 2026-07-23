Daniel Siad found dead: French recruiter named in Epstein files dies near Paris

A French professional model recruiter who for over a decade arranged for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to meet multiple models, was found dead in his home near Paris on Monday, CNN and mutiple other news sites reported.

Daniel Siad’s body was found in his house in Colombes, a suburb of the French capital, Marie-Céline Lawrysz, CNN said quoting deputy public prosecutor at the Nanterre Judicial Court

Siad's name appeared in more than 1,000 documents released as part of the declassified Epstein files. He likened his efforts to recruit women to fishing. "In This busyness I feel like fisherman some time I cache quick, some time no fish," Siad wrote to Epstein in 2014, according to Le Monde.

French authorities in 2020 arrested modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel after allegations he procured women for the US billionaire. He was found dead in prison in 2022.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.