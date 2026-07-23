EU fines Google 890 million Euros, drawing fresh US ire over Big Tech rules

BRUSSLES: The European Union on Thursday slapped Google with fines worth 890 million euros ($1 billion) in a move that risks escalating tensions with the United States.

The EU fined the US giant 460 million euros for illegally favouring the company's own services -- for example, Google Flights or Google Hotels -- over rivals in search results.

The second fine worth 430 million euros was because Google did not allow app developers to show consumers offers, free of charge, outside of its Google Play store, the European Commission said in a statement.

"After this decision, we want to make sure that there is more competition and also other companies are able to innovate," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

A senior EU official said Google "still" continued to favour its own services, but the second fine covered a period between March 2024 to December 2025.

The US titan accused the EU of dismantling safety protections on Google Play.

"Regulation should improve products, not make them worse," Google's Kent Walker said in a statement.

The fines come just days before the first anniversary of a tariff deal struck between Washington and Brussels that eased trade frictions.

President Donald Trump's administration has previously accused Brussels of targeting US tech firms and threatened to retaliate against the EU with tariffs.