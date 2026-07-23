Five soldiers killed in bomb attack in Thailand's restive south

BANGKOK: Five Thai soldiers were killed in a shooting and bomb attack at a checkpoint in the country's insurgency-hit south, the army said, one of the deadliest such incidents in years.

Six civilians were also wounded in the Wednesday evening attack in Narathiwat province, one of three Muslim-majority provinces gripped by a decades-long separatist insurgency, local officials said.

A screenshot of CCTV footage posted on the Facebook page of Narathiwat authorities appeared to show six suspects dressed in black travelling in a black pickup truck at around 6:45 pm on Wednesday (1145 GMT).

The post said the suspects fled towards a neighbouring district and authorities had sealed off the area.

Members of Task Force Ranger Regiment 45 "were killed when assailants opened fire and threw pipe bombs at the Bukeh Sami checkpoint... while they were on duty protecting local residents", the army said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The public relations department of Narathiwat province said six civilians were hurt, adding that no group had claimed responsibility and no arrests have been made.

Narathiwat Governor Boonchuay Homyamyen visited the injured at a hospital, including a 10-year-old boy who suffered a leg wound, according to the province's Public Relations Department.

A low-level conflict has simmered in Thailand's southernmost provinces since 2004, killing more than 7,000 people, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy.