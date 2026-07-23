Israeli banks to cut ties with Palestinian lenders, raising fears of West Bank crisis

RAMALLAH: Israeli banks have informed their Palestinian counterparts that they intend to end critical banking services within weeks, Palestinian and Israeli officials said on Thursday, raising fears of an economic crisis in the West Bank.

These banking links are essential for financing imports from Israel to the occupied Palestinian territory, including electricity, water, fuel and food, as well as for transferring wages earned by Palestinians working in Israel.

"This is not simply a technical banking matter. These channels are a cornerstone of the infrastructure that underpins our trade, our commerce, and the daily life of millions of people," Palestinian Monetary Authority governor Yahya Shunnar told journalists on Thursday.

Five Palestinian banks that rely on Israel's Bank Hapoalim for correspondent banking services will lose access on October 1, Shunnar said.

Those working through Discount Bank face a September 1 cutoff.

Together, the two banks process 51 billion shekels ($ 16.5 billion) in Palestinian transactions annually, including for the 90 percent of Palestinian exports that go through Israel, Shunnar said.