Russia warns US against Ukraine arms sales as top diplomats meet in Manila

MANILA: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Washington against making "unacceptable" arms deliveries to Ukraine during a Thursday meeting with US counterpart Marco Rubio in Manila, Moscow said.

Lavrov told the US secretary of state "it was unacceptable to continue supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In their meeting held on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian foreign ministers, Moscow's top diplomat also condemned what he called "a destabilising policy by European countries, which are still seeking to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia".

The first sit-down between Lavrov and Rubio since September 2025 comes as Washington's focus has switched from mediating in Ukraine to dealing with war in the Middle East.

The US State Department said in a brief statement that the Rubio and Lavrov -- who made no statements to the press ahead of their meeting -- had discussed the "US-Russia relationship and the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

Lavrov, according to Moscow's statement, reiterated that the Russian side was ready for a "political-diplomatic resolution to the conflict".

Both top diplomats are in the Philippines for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

They were also expected to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, which has seen Moscow condemn Washington's strikes on its ally Iran.