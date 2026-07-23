What to know about the autopsy and investigation into Nolan Wells’ death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss.: The family of Nolan Xavier Wells is still searching for answers about what exactly led to the 18-year-old athlete’s death during a July 4 boat trip with friends off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

Though Wells traveled by boat with his friends to Horn Island, he didn’t return with the group that afternoon as planned. His body was found two days later off the island’s coast.

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family was inconclusive, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday, and the Mississippi sheriff’s department investigating Wells’ death hasn’t made a public statement about the case in recent days.

Wells’ parents say the tragedy is riddled with conflicting stories and missing details. That distrust has been deepened by the state’s long legacy of racism. Wells was the only Black person in the group that day — everyone else with him on the outing was white.

Here’s a look at what’s known and what’s next in the search for answers.

Wells was reported missing within hours

Wells’ mother Christine Wonsley became concerned when one of his friends called around 11 pm on July 4. After trying to track her son down on her own, she reported him missing to police. One of Wells’ friends had also reported him missing to the US Coast Guard.