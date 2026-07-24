Middle East escalation pushes oil prices past $100 a barrel

TEHRAN: The United States launched fresh strikes on Iran Friday after Tehran-backed Houthi rebels attacked oil tankers in the Red Sea, marking an escalation that pushed crude prices past $100 a barrel.

The US military insisted that the Strait of Hormuz -- through which one fifth of the world's oil passed before the war -- was "open for transit" after Iran pressed on with attacks on tankers using the route in a bid to strongarm them into paying for safe passage.

But the Houthis opened a new front in the war this week when they attacked vessels in the Red Sea, intensifying fears over world crude supplies.

The international oil benchmark Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since May, up eight percent, as world leaders expressed alarm over the rebels' attacks.

It was hovering just above $100 on Friday morning.

President Donald Trump has vowed to use frozen Iranian assets to pay for any damage to shipping, a move Tehran warned would set an "incendiary precedent".

The warning came as the US military said it had completed its thirteenth night in a row of attacks on Iranian military targets to "hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping".

Iranian state media reported that US missiles hit the southwestern city of Ahvaz, and explosions were heard in nearby Omidiyeh, as well as the port city of Bandar Abbas and the island of Qeshm on the Strait of Hormuz.