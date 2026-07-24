US imposes new tariffs on 60 partners as Trump rebuilds trade agenda

WASHINGTON: A new wave of US tariffs targeting 60 trading partners took effect Friday, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The levies range from 10 percent to 12.5 percent and impact major economies like China, India and the European Union.

"The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it's well past time for our trading partners to do the same," said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

He earlier added that the targeted economies represent the majority of US trade.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to rebuild the president's tariff wall after the Supreme Court struck down a host of his duties in February -- dealing a blow to his ability to unleash steep levies at will.

After the setback, Trump tapped different authorities to reimpose a 10-percent tariff on imports. But this only lasted 150 days and expired Friday.

The volley of new duties, initially proposed in June, now takes its place.