UN chief arrives in Syria, first since before civil war: state media

DAMASCUS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Syria on Saturday on the first visit by a chief of the global body since before the country's civil war erupted, state media reported.

During the three-day visit, Guterres is set to reaffirm support for Syria's transition, more than a year and a half after the new authorities led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after more than 13 years of war.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Guterres "and his accompanying delegation at Damascus international airport", state news agency SANA reported.

He is the first UN chief to visit Syria since Ban Ki-moon in 2009, two years before the start of Syria's civil war which went on to kill more than half a million people before Assad's overthrow in December 2024.

Since Sharaa took power, the international community has urged the new Islamist authorities to build strong and effective institutions and establish a governance system that includes all components of Syria's multi-ethnic, multi-confessional country society.

Guterres "will emphasise that the opportunity now is not only to recover from conflict, but also to lay the foundations for a future for Syria that will be more stable, more inclusive and more prosperous for all Syrians", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said ahead of the visit.

He will also "reaffirm the role of the United Nations is to accompany and support the Syrian people on this journey", Dujarric added.