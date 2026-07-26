China begins deploying 24/7 commercial space debris monitoring constellation

Geared towards observing space debris and executing round-the-clock all-orbit target detection, China has started deploying its first 24/7 commercial satellite network.

With the number of rocket launches, planetary missions and satellite deployments continuing to rise, the amount of space debris increase consequently. Space debris are the defunct, human-made object orbiting Earth that does not serve functional purpose, anymore.

The first of the 120-satellite Gande Constellation, equipped with an onboard artificial intelligence-assisted computer, was launched on Friday aboard a Lijian-1 commercial rocket from northwest China, in a move expected to enhance the country's space traffic management capabilities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch comes as several countries and private companies, including the US-based SpaceX with its Starlink network and US space surveillance programmes, are expanding orbital monitoring and satellite constellations, while China seeks to emerge as a leading global space power by 2035.

China's constellation of satellites is expected to improve collision avoidance, safeguard its expanding commercial satellite fleets, strengthen its independent space situational awareness and provide commercial services.

They also aim to enhance the country's civil and military capabilities in an increasingly congested and contested space environment.

Friday's launch filled a gap in China's commercial space-based debris monitoring capability and marks "a key step in space traffic management", Fan Wei, chief engineer of the constellation, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The constellation is planned in three phases, with full deployment targeted before 2030.