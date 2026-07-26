Maldives is ready to facilitate SAARC revival, says President Mohamed Muizzu

Addressing the Maldives' 61st Independence Day ceremony, President Mohamed Muizzu said the country is ready to aid the revival of SAARC meetings that have been halted for the last nine years. He called SAARC a pivotal regional platform.

The 19th SAARC Summit, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in 2016, did not take place, and Summit-level engagement within SAARC has remained stalled due to the prevailing lack of consensus among member states and concerns relating to cross-border terrorism.

The last SAARC Summit (18th Summit) was held in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on November 26, 27 in 2014.

The Maldives has consistently advocated the peaceful resolution of disputes and is prepared to take a leading role in promoting dialogue, he said and stressed that reviving SAARC and restarting meetings among its member states are essential for maintaining peace and stability in the region.