Nepal seeks India's nod to recognise National Identity Card as valid travel document

Alongside the existing citizenship certificate and passport, the Nepal government has requested that India recognise the National Identity Card as a legitimate travel document for Nepali citizens visiting the country.

The proposal has been sent to the Indian government by the Department of Immigration via consular channels, spokesperson Tika Ram Dhakal said.

"We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu regarding the matter and are awaiting a formal response from the Indian side," Dhakal added.

If the proposal is approved, the National Identity Card will become the third valid identification document for Nepali citizens travelling to India by both air and land routes, alongside the citizenship certificate and passport, he said.

Dhakal expressed hope that India would respond positively to Nepal's request at the earliest.