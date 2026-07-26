Nepal seeks India's nod to recognise National Identity Card as valid travel document

Alongside the existing citizenship certificate and passport, the Nepal government has requested that India recognise the National Identity Card as a legitimate travel document for Nepali citizens visiting the country.
The proposal has been sent to the Indian government by the Department of Immigration via consular channels, spokesperson Tika Ram Dhakal said.
"We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu regarding the matter and are awaiting a formal response from the Indian side," Dhakal added.
If the proposal is approved, the National Identity Card will become the third valid identification document for Nepali citizens travelling to India by both air and land routes, alongside the citizenship certificate and passport, he said.
Dhakal expressed hope that India would respond positively to Nepal's request at the earliest.
At present, Nepali citizens travelling to India, particularly by air, are required to carry either a citizenship certificate or a passport.
Indian nationals travelling to Nepal by air are required to carry either a passport or a voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India.
Nepal formally rolled out the nationwide National Identity Card in 2018 as part of its efforts to modernise public administration and has made it mandatory for availing services at government offices and in the banking sector.
The government also plans to eventually replace the traditional citizenship certificate with the biometric identity card.
India and Nepal share an open border under the 1950 India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which allows citizens of both countries to travel and work across the border without visas.
However, specified identity documents are required for both air and road travel between the two countries.
With inputs from PTI