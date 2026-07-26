One killed, 16 injured as van slams into crowd at Berlin Pride festival; police identify suspect

BERLIN: A van slammed into people gathered for Berlin's famed Pride festival on Saturday night, killing one person, injuring at least 16 others and prompting police to call off the celebrations and a concert in the German capital hours after they had begun.

Berlin police said they have identified a suspect who has not been arrested and he has ties to Islamic groups in the German capital.

"The suspect is known to police. He is known to us as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin, and our search for this person is proceeding at full speed," said police spokesman Florian Nath. He did not identify the suspect by name.

Nath added that "we still have no information whatsoever regarding his specific motives, the exact sequence of events, or his role in the crime itself."

Earlier, police said some of the victims had life-threatening injuries. In a post on X, police called on everyone to leave the site of the event immediately as ambulances and firefighters attended to the victims.