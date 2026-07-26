US, Iran pause strikes for second straight day as Trump gives 'space to talks'

'One way or the other'

The recent lull has revived hopes of a return to negotiations, although American media reported the pause could also reflect pressure on US stockpiles of Patriot interceptors and other defensive weapons.

Waltz dismissed this idea, in a second interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press".

"I want to be crystal clear. The US military -- and I've verified this every which way -- has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be," he insisted.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due at the White House on Tuesday, and is expected to urge Trump to continue to take a tough line on Tehran, in particular on its nuclear programme.

Iran has long insisted the programme is for civilian purposes but which the US and its allies allege is aimed at developing a weapon.

Also speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu said he fully backed Trump's efforts to shut down Iran's nuclear programme.

"If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that's fine. Why not? But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear programme, and with a deal or without a deal, that has to come to an end," he said.

Plans to escalate the US campaign have been shelved in part because of shrinking munitions supplies, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.