Chad to withdraw from ICC, points out at body's 'limited and uneven' effectiveness with Africa

N'DJAMENA: Chad announced on Monday it planned to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying its effectiveness was "limited and uneven" with a focus on Africa.

It follows Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, who in September jointly announced they were pulling out of the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Chad's decision follows "an in-depth review of the functioning of the International Criminal Court since it began operating in 2002, as well as its record, whose effectiveness remains limited and uneven across different regions," a government spokesman said in a statement.

It also condemned what it said was a concentration of the ICC's activities on African countries.

Out of the 13 investigations opened by the court since it came into force, nine concern African states, as opposed to four opened in other regions of the world "but without any concrete progress", the Chadian government said.