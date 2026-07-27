Gaza teen triumphs despite war, loss and displacement

MAGHAZI: Just days before her final secondary school examinations, the house opposite the temporary home where 18-year-old Saba Rabah was living in central Gaza was bombed.

She and her family fled, leaving behind everything they had.

It was only the latest ordeal in a war that had already claimed her father's life, destroyed their family's home and forced them into repeated displacement.

Yet against overwhelming odds, Rabah emerged as the top-ranked student in the science stream of the Palestinian national high school exams, known as Tawjihi -- the first to be held in the territory since the war erupted in October 2023.

"I achieved a score of 99.9 percent, ranking first in the nation in the science stream," Rabah told AFP, dressed in her graduation gown as relatives and neighbours gathered to celebrate in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Tawjihi examinations were held in June simultaneously in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Egypt and several other countries with Palestinian communities for the first time in three years.

Since the war erupted in October 2023, the vast majority of Gaza's school and educational buildings have been damaged or destroyed by airstrikes or shelling, leaving tens of thousands of children without access to formal education.