Gunmen attack a community in Nigeria, kill 30 people

ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a community in northwestern Nigeria, killing at least 30 people and injuring several others, residents said Monday, in the latest violence in the conflict-hit region.

The attack occurred late Sunday night in the Naridon village in Kaduna state's Kaura council area, said Derek Christopher, chairman of the civil society group Southern Kaduna Peace and Security Network.

"The same community was attacked last year around this time," Christopher said in a statement, suggesting that the government has abandoned any intention of protecting the area from attacks by armed groups. "I don't know who these people have left to fight for them," he said.

Raphael Joshua, a resident who was helping the injured, told The Associated Press that bodies of the victims had been deposited at a nearby hospital and that arrangements were being made for their burials.

The commissioner for home affairs and internal security in Kaduna State, Sule Shu'aibu, said that he had not been briefed on the attack. Authorities are often slow to acknowledge attacks in the West African nation as violence has escalated in recent years.