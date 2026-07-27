Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Rostov region kill five, including couple and a child

MOSCOW: Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia early Monday, killing five people, including a child, according to Russian officials.

The attack also set buildings ablaze, among them an apartment block and warehouses, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had struck an export terminal in the western Rostov region, as well as oil facilities in the Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions far from the front line.

"Last night, our long-range sanctions were effective in the Rostov region. An export terminal approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the front line was hit," Zelensky said in a post on Facebook.

"Deep strikes also targeted oil facilities in the Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, which is 1,300 kilometres from Ukraine's state border," he added.