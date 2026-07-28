7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts part of southern Japan; Tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO: An earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon, and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the tsunami advisory was for the nearby Ariake bay on the western coasts of Kumamoto, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in a message posted on X, urged residents to avoid the coastline where a tsunami of up to 1 meter (3 feet) was predicted. She said her government has set up a task force to gather information, assess possible damage and prepare for rescue operations if needed.