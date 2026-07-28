Curfew remains in force in parts of Sunsari following communal violence that left one killed

As tensions prevail in several parts of Sunsari, an important transit and commercial corridor between Nepal and India following communal violence, the curfew remained in force on Tuesday as well. The violence left one person killed and several injured.

According to a notice issued by the DAO, restrictions have been imposed across the entire Harinagar and Devgunj rural municipalities, while curfew is in force in five market areas of Harinagar, Bhutaha, Kaptangunj, Ghuski and Devangunj.

The administration has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit-ins and gatherings of more than four people in the affected areas.

Curfew was lifted along the East-West Highway passing through Sunsari district from 7 am to 3 pm to facilitate the movement of travellers.

It was reimposed at 3:00 pm. The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area.