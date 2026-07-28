Ukraine says wants to avoid 'escalation' with Iran

KYIV: Ukraine and Iran's foreign ministers spoke by phone on Tuesday, Kyiv said, adding it wants to avoid an "escalation" after a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.
Andriy Sybiga wrote on his X account that he had a "frank conversation" with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even when it's difficult. I stressed that our goal is to avoid unnecessary escalation."
Iran on Monday warned of "unforeseen consequences" after the attack last week that killed one sailor and wounded several others.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea against vessels carrying military cargo involving Iran.
Sybiga said he reiterated to Araghchi that "all of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people".
On Iran's statement about the death of one of its citizens and the vessel in question, he said Russia was "the root cause of all incidents, and it is Russia who bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties".
"I emphasised the necessity to refrain from any escalatory steps, as well as to end any support for Russia’s war against Ukraine," he added.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy confirmed that it was the first official contact between Sybiga, who has been in post since September 2024, and Araghchi.
Relations between Kyiv and Tehran are strained. Iran, which is Russia's main ally in the Middle East, notably supplied Shahed drone technology to Moscow at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
For its part, Kyiv said it had provided support on counter-drone efforts to Gulf countries targeted by Iranian attacks after the start of the Middle East war launched by Israel and the United States at the end of February.