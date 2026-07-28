Ukraine says wants to avoid 'escalation' with Iran

KYIV: Ukraine and Iran's foreign ministers spoke by phone on Tuesday, Kyiv said, adding it wants to avoid an "escalation" after a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

Andriy Sybiga wrote on his X account that he had a "frank conversation" with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even when it's difficult. I stressed that our goal is to avoid unnecessary escalation."

Iran on Monday warned of "unforeseen consequences" after the attack last week that killed one sailor and wounded several others.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea against vessels carrying military cargo involving Iran.

Sybiga said he reiterated to Araghchi that "all of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people".