Curfew extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal bordering India, PM Balendra Shah expresses grief over violence

KATHMANDU: Curfew has been extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari district, as Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed grief over the communal violence that left one person dead and several injured.

The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, police said.

Expressing grief over the violence, Prime Minister Balendra Shah in a social media post on Tuesday pledged justice for the bereaved family, compensation for those affected and action to bring those responsible to justice.

Shah paid tribute to the person killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The government stands in deep solidarity with the affected families and reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for them," he said.

"The death and injuries of citizens from gunfire by security personnel are matters of serious concern, and an investigation has been initiated," the prime minister said. He promised action against those found guilty.

The government is seriously reviewing the entire incident, and necessary decisions and corrective measures will be implemented, Shah said.

He urged citizens to remain restrained, refrain from provocation, anger, and retaliation, and contribute to maintaining social harmony, mutual trust and tolerance.