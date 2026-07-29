Forensic teams search a suspected mass grave from the Kosovo War

KALLUDER: Authorities in Kosovo have begun excavations in a northern village after the discovery of human remains that are believed to be of people missing since the 1998-1999 Kosovo war.

Authorities say the site in Kalluder, in the municipality of Zubin Potok, has been cordoned off and was not previously excavated in the search for evidence of war crimes.

The separatist war with Serbia began in 1998 when the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army launched a struggle for independence and Serbia responded with a brutal crackdown. The war ended after NATO bombed Serbia for 78 days in 1999, eventually forcing a withdrawal of its troops from the territory.

Kosovo police on Monday arrested two Kosovo Serbs in connection with the case linked to the Kalluder site on suspicion of war crimes against the civilian population.