Senate takes first steps on Russian sanctions as Zelenskyy watches from Senate gallery

WASHINGTON: The Senate took the first steps toward passage of a sweeping Russian sanctions bill on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Capitol, moving forward on the legislation to penalize countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas and other exports after more than a year of negotiations.

The bipartisan 86-12 procedural vote came hours after a funeral for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the bill's chief negotiator. Zelenskyy, who was in Washington to attend the service for Graham, met with senators beforehand and told them Ukraine is making gains in its war with Russia, but still needs more help from the U.S.

Zelenskyy then went to the Senate gallery to watch the vote, waving in support at the senators down below.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy told senators that the sanctions legislation "is important as a moral signal to a country that is weary and tired, though holding its own and then some against Russia," Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana said as he left the meeting.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "We discussed many issues, first and foremost, anti-ballistic defense."

"It was an honor to be present as the votes were counted," he said, adding, "This is the first step toward implementing Lindsey's plans, and certainly a step toward peace."